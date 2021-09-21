Rhumbline Advisers Invests $2.86 Million in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 188,223 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,390,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 171,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in MicroVision by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 231,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MVIS stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.