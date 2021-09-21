Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in nCino were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 182.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,405,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,969 shares of company stock worth $12,769,675. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

