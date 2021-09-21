Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,297 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Photronics worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Photronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,006 shares of company stock worth $1,035,621 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

