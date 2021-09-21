Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,268 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

INOV opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

