Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,429 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

WSM stock opened at $182.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

