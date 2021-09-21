Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 42,947 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLY opened at 16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is 17.77. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.07.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

