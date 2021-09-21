Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.30.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

