Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 455.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after buying an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 4,272.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 317,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $7,619,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

