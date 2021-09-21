Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 48,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

