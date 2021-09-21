Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $76,583.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

