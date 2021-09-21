Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 825 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,366 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,776,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.