Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,986,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

