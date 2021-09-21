Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $20.55 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.52. 7,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.