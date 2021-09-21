Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

