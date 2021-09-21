Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.12. The stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,295. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.12. The firm has a market cap of $352.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

