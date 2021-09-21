Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Short Interest Update

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rovio Entertainment Oyj alerts:

Rovio Entertainment Oyj stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.