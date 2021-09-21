Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

GTY stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

