Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$116.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CP. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$212.18.

TSE:CP opened at C$83.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$77.41 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

