Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $98,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,505,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

