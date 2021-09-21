RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RES stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $832.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
