RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RES stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $832.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

