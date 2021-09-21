Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CSSE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

CSSE stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

