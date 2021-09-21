Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $851.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.