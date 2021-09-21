Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $870,000 Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 194,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 132,136 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,022 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE GRUB opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

