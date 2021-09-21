Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,240 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of QCR worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.