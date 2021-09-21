Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,879 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

