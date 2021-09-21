Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.48.

RYAAY stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $13,878,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

