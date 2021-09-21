Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Update

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,590. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

