Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Up 0.1%

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. 8,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

