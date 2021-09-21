Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $203.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

