Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

