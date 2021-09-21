salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,656 shares of company stock valued at $196,712,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.22.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.