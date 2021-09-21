Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 2150597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

