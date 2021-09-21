Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 313.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $332,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $190.80 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.37.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

