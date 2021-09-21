Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 183.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

