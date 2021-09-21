Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAPIF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 2,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689. Saputo has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

