SaTT Price Up 118.1% Over Last 7 Days (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded up 118.1% against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $1.64 million worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044310 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

