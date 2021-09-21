Saturna Capital CORP Buys 400 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.29. 28,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.