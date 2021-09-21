Saturna Capital CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

