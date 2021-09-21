Saturna Capital CORP Invests $346,000 in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the first quarter worth $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the first quarter valued at about $698,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immutep alerts:

IMMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

IMMP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Immutep Limited has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.17.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.