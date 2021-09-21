Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 3,125 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in V.F. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in V.F. by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

