Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,806. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

