Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.75 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,049,077 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.75. The company has a market capitalization of £177.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.54.

In other news, insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10). Also, insider Martin Diggle acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

