Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.75

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.75 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,049,077 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £177.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Get Scancell alerts:

In other Scancell news, insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10). Also, insider Martin Diggle bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.