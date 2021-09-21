Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,807 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,804,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 595,943 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 92,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

