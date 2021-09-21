Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.