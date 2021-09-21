Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.