Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 3,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

