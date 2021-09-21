SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEGXF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

SEGRO stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

