Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,911 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CYRX stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,443 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

