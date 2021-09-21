Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 1,463 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $2,560,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $20,894,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $813.60 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

